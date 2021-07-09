Seir Welser, a rising junior at Athens High School, is one of 250 American high school students to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. CBYX is a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (parliament).
The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), a nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, is the body that awards such scholarships to students.
As a CBYX scholar, Seir will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in a language and cultural training program to gain a better understanding of German culture, language, and everyday life.
Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites.
As a U.S. Department of State partner, CIEE awards the fully funded CBYX scholarship each year to 100 high-achieving high school students from 18 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. The scholarships are used promote learning for youth from a diverse array of communities to provide a full cultural immersion experience.
The CBYX program, which is jointly funded by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, was created to foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Germany and the U.S. through citizen diplomacy. The program is a public‐private partnership, leveraging the contributions of host families, educational institutions, and local communities.
Students from Germany also come to learn in America, in order to further expand their cultural knowledge. Since its inception in 1983, the program has served more than 27,000 students. Many participants go on to study at top colleges and universities, and all participants become part of a global network of U.S. Department of State program alumni.
Those who would like more information about CBYX should visit exchanges.state.gov/cbyx or contact CIEE at 800-448-9944. German language skills are not required to apply for the scholarship. To learn more about hosting an international high school exchange student coming to the Athens, OH area for the 2021-2022 academic year, please visit www.ciee.org/host-families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.