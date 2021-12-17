James Sheets, a junior at Athens High School, has been selected by Music for All to be a member of the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
Sheets was selected from among hundreds of applicants across the nation for membership in this prestigious national honor band. He is the son of Jared and Laura Sheets and a student of Athens High School Band Directors Aaron Backes and Brandon Lias.
The BOA Honor Band is a 300-piece national ensemble with winds, percussion and a flag and dance team. Richard Saucedo, composer, conductor, and retired director of the national champion Carmel H.S. (IN) marching band, will direct the 2022 BOA Honor Band. Music educator, conductors and adjudicator David Starnes, Director of Orchestras at Kennesaw Mountain H.S., GA, serves as program coordinator.
Sheets is a percussionist who will play cymbals in the honor band. He will spend a week in Southern California, where he will have rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland, special activities and a featured appearance in the famous parade broadcast worldwide.
The 2022 Rose Parade presented by Honda begins at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day and is themed “DREAM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.” The 5.5-mile parade will be televised worldwide through its broadcast partners. Magnificent floral floats, spirited marching bands and talented equestrian units anchor the traditional, two-hour spectacle along Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard. Learn more about the parade and broadcast at tournamentofroses.com.
