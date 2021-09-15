Three Athens High School students have advanced to Semi-Finalist status in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Clay Boeninger, Eric Carpenter and Lisa Liu are among the 16,000 semifinalist in the 67th iteration of the competition.
These academically talented students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
About 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and more than half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are also being recognized for their exceptional promise. NMSC has also declared that Athens High School has two Commended Students this year, Katherine Mosher and Claire Ingram.
Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of the more than 1.6 million students who entered the scholarship competition, and their achievement should be celebrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.