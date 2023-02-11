Athens High School won a 2023 Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award, Athens City School District recently announced.
Given out by the Southeast Regional Education Board, the award recognizes outstanding schools that have implements the Making Schools Work program and are achieving success in meting goals related to graduation, readiness and credential attainment.
Athens High School has utilized the program for the past eight years. The changes include new approaches to Tier I and Tier II supports.
At the Tier I level, the school implemented an academic coaching period and bi-weekly meetings to identify students who are “at-risk” of not passing at least one class, according to the school district. The Academic Coaching period evolved over time and currently involves daily tiered interventions for students.
Interventions include tutoring, parental contact, an ICU program focused on underclassmen, and for some students the Failure Is Not an Option (FINO) program, which allows students who failed one quarter to complete mastery work and recover their grades.
Over time, the school reduced the number of missing assignments and more importantly the number of students failing classes.
High Schools That Work Team includes Mary Wryst, Christy Ritterbeck, Principal Chad Springer, Wayne Hanzel and Steve McCollum.
AHS will be recognized at the Southern Regional Education Board Making Schools Work Conference, which will be held July 18-21 in Orlando, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.