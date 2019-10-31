The Athens High Student Council is recruiting local veterans to attend a Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 8 at Athens High School to thank them for their service. Student Council will serve refreshments to our veterans from 9:30-10 a.m. during an informal reception, with the assembly at 10 a.m. All students at Athens High will be in attendance in the gymnasium. The Marching Band and Symphonic Choir will perform. Student Council will lead the program.
Local veterans have also been asked to speak along with AHS Principal Chad Springer, who is an army veteran himself. Local veterans can signup through the school's website www.athenscsd.org or by calling the AHS main office at 740-797-4521 ext. 1.
