NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a solid waste district policy committee meeting on May 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W Washington Street, Nelsonville.
The district policy committee will hold elections, review the “state of the district” and review tasks for the upcoming year, including updating the District Solid Waste Management Plan.
The agenda is available upon request at ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com or calling 740-753-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.