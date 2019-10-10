The city of Athens recently received special recognition for its "community vitality" by America in Bloom. The organization announced its award winners at its annual symposium held in St. Charles, Ill. on Oct. 5.
Teresa Woodard and Sharon Hadden, AIB judges, spent two days in the summer touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents, and volunteers. All participants were evaluated on seven criteria: overall impression, community vitality, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas, and flowers. Additionally, they were judged on their community involvement across municipal, residential, and commercial sectors.
America in Bloom is the only national awards program that sends specially trained judges to personally visit participants. In addition, each participant receives a detailed written evaluation that can be used as a guide to future improvements.
America in Bloom is an independent, nonprofit organization which promotes community enhancement programs through the use of flowers, plants, and trees.
