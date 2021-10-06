The 46th Annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium.
This festival is the third longest running marching band festival in the state of Ohio. High School bands from throughout southeast and central Ohio travel each year to perform at the event.
Bands scheduled to perform include: Belpre, Gallia Academy, Westfall, Meigs, Wellston, Newark, Groveport Madison, Canal Winchester, Hilliard Darby, Pickerington North, Olentangy Liberty, and Athens.
The festival is sponsored by the Athens Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens and Chauncey-Dover Lions.
Admission is $5 and proceeds go to benefit these community organizations.
