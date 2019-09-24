The Kiwanis Club of Athens and the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens held a joint installation of 2019-2020 officers and directors on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Pleasant Hill Vineyard. Retired Judge Alan Goldsberry served as Master of Ceremony. The installing officer was Ohio District Kiwanis Division 9 Lt. Governor Randy Rucker from Portsmouth.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens continuing officers are Sandor Vegh, president; Bob Walter, secretary; and Lind Fife, treasurer. Downtown Kiwanis officers are Tom Marx, president; Howard Dewald, secretary; and Debby Fulks, treasurer.
Directors for the Athens club are David Brennan, Rick Crossen, David Liggitt, Judge George McCarthy, Dan Snoddy, and Michael Ward. Directors for the Downtown Athens club are Mike Hunter, Robert Mack, Kelly Moser, Sky Pettey, and Jim Thomas.
Kiwanis is a worldwide community service organization that emphasizes serving the children of the world. Both clubs support Athens community youth sports, youth leadership programs, and several community organizations. Kiwanis is currently engaged in a worldwide effort to eliminate neonatal tetanus.
