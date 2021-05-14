As the Athens Lions Club nears the end of its Nextrex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge the club wishes to express its thanks to the Athens County communities for their amazing response. The Athens Lions Zone 7 Chapter, which includes Alexander, Athens, Chauncey Dover, Pomerory and The Plains, has successfully collected almost 10,000 pounds of plastic film for which they will eventually receive 10 polymer-composite park benches that will be distributed around Athens County.
“I am amazed at the community response,” Jim McClaren, the owner of Mac’s Work Wear and a member of the Athens Area Lions Club said. “And while I was somewhat eco-conscious beforehand, this experience has definitely opened my eyes as to what more could be done.”
“There are so many people to thank, Lions Vice President Nancy Clark, a Lions member since 1987 said, “it is hard to know where to begin, but I am very grateful that the local Kiwanis and Rotary chapters will continue the collection.”
All American Trophies in The Plains will remain a drop-off designation and the number of drop-off locations has also been increased; inside The Market on State, the Athens Farmers’ Market (Wednesday and Saturday), and the Athens County Courthouse Annex. In addition to thanking the Athens Community it might be important to thank the Lions Club for starting us on a new path.
