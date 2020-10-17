The Athens Masonic Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that seven $750 scholarships have been awarded for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Scholarships have been awarded to:
- Ethan Browning of Bidwell. Browning is the son of Joe and Dawn Browning and is Past Master Councilor of Tri Rivers DeMolay. He is continuing his studies in political science and biology at Capital University.
- Noah Johnson of Gallipolis. Johnson is a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He is the son of Keith and Angie Johnson and grandson of Phillip and Linda Russell. He is attending Kent State University studying theatre management.
- Herron Linscott of Glouster. Linscott is a 2020 graduate of Federal Hocking High School. She is the daughter of Chris and Jamie Linscott and granddaughter of Jeffrey and Paula Linscott. Herron is attending Ohio University to become a social worker.
- Madeline Linscott of Millfield. Linscott is a 2020 graduate of Federal Hocking High School. She is the daughter of Melanie and Michael Linscott and granddaughter of Jeffrey and Paula Linscott. Madeline is attending Hocking College in accounting and financial planning.
- Cameron Lowery of Jacksonville. Lowery is a 2020 graduate of Trimble High School. He is the son of Martin Lowery and Minda Lowery. He is attending Ohio University in social studies.
- Kacey Massina. Massina is the daughter of Cathy Massina of Lakeland, Florida and granddaughter of Charlie and Jennifer Collins. She is continuing her studies at the University of Florida at Gainesville in statistics and actuarial studies.
- Marisa McClain of Albany. McClain is a 2020 graduate of Alexander High School. She is the daughter of Amanda Rice and granddaughter of Charlie and Chris McClain. Marisa is attending Hocking College to become a physical therapy assistant.
