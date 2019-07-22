The Athens Masonic Scholarship Committee has announced the recipients of eight $750 scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.

First year scholarships have been awarded to:

  • Ethan Browning, of Bidwell, son of Dawn and Joe Browning. He is a member of Tri Rivers DeMolay Chapter and will be attending Capital University where he will be studying business/public administration.
  • Kacey Massena of Riverview, Fla., granddaughter of Charles and Jennifer Collins. She will be attending University of Florida, studying engineering.
  • Peyton C. Pierce, of New Marshfield, daughter of Brandie and Norman Pierce. She will be attending Ohio University, studying psychology.
  • Cordell West, of Athens, son of Diana and David (deceased) West. He will be attending Hocking College, studying engineering.

Second year scholarships have been awarded to:

  • Grant Brooks of Dublin, Ohio, grandson of James and Susie (deceased) Brooks, Jr. He will be continuing his studies at Ohio Wesleyan University in finance and accounting.
  • Jacob Massena, of Riverview, Fla, grandson of Charles and Jennifer Collins. He will be continuing his studies at the University of Florida in music education.
  • Sophia Mohr, of Athens, daughter of Stacy Lee and Nick Claussen. She is continuing her studies at Ohio University in photography and women's studies.
  • Kyle Mohr, of Athens, is the son of Stacy Lee and Nick Claussen. He is continuing his studies at Ohio University in secondary science education.
