The Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners have announced that Jodi Rickard has begun as the new Executive Director on Jan. 1, 2020. She replaced Keith C. Andrews, who retired on Dec. 31, 2019.

Rickard has been with the Housing Authority for 18 years and served as the Finance Director.

"I am incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to lead a wonderful team of employees in providing housing for low income families," Rickard said. "I'm also looking forward in continuing to work and collaborate with our community partners."

