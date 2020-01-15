The Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners have announced that Jodi Rickard has begun as the new Executive Director on Jan. 1, 2020. She replaced Keith C. Andrews, who retired on Dec. 31, 2019.
Rickard has been with the Housing Authority for 18 years and served as the Finance Director.
"I am incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to lead a wonderful team of employees in providing housing for low income families," Rickard said. "I'm also looking forward in continuing to work and collaborate with our community partners."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.