Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour triumphed over 500 contestants with 2,000 entries to win the 2021 Lascaux Prize in Poetry.
The Athens native won for her piece “Saving Sgt. Billings” which was hailed by managing editor of The Lascaux Review Wendy Russ as “an inspiring example of the layers a poet sometimes builds into her work, like a collage.”
As a ninth-generation Appalachian, Gunter-Seymour focuses her poetry on her home region and the lives of those near her including those she works with residing in sober living homes.
“She’s a role model for poets and writers who wish to make a positive impact in their communities,” said editor Stephen Parrish.
She was also a prize finalist back in 2017 and with this year’s win, her piece will be published online and in annual print copies of the publication. A bronze medal along with a $1,000 prize was also presented to Gunter-Seymour.
The 2021 finalists are “Directions Back to Childhood” by Judith W. Carroll, “In Her Last Days” by Peter J. Dudley, “Five Pieces to Assemble After the Quarantine” by M. L. Lanzarotta, “Gratitude” and “Poem of the World”by Scudder H. Parker, “Pillow” by Claire Taylor and “For an Osage Orange Tree (and the names she’ll answer to)” by Angela Winsor.
