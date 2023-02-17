AORD extends gratitude to Dow’s Rollarena, Athens Community Center, their sponsors, determined skaters and league members past and present, and the Athens community for their continued patronage. The league truly wouldn’t be where they are today without this support and teamwork.
AORD boasts two teams: their well-known all-star team, the Appalachian Hell Betties, and newly formed second team, the Black Diamond Betties. The league hosted a draft party in December where the Betties were divided into two intra-league (Betties against Betties) scrimmage teams, resulting in “Naughty Leprechauns” vs “Lucky Clovers” for a fun St. Patrick’s themed return. The league is proud to partner with Rural Action and participate in the Zero Waste initiative at the event.
“We want Athens Ohio Roller Derby to continue as a positive sports organization which strengthens its members in many ways, encouraging us all to be positive leaders and role models as we give back to the community which has supported us since 2010,” said league president Julianne Noxsel, better known as Family Jewls on the track.
The Shamrock Showdown kicks off the league’s 2023 season, which will bring a new level of roller derby to Athens and the league as they continue to develop their skills individually and together as a team. Fans can expect to see a great mix of experienced skaters and a talented group of newcomers. Many new skaters were trained through AORD’s 2022 “Learn to Skate” program, which they plan to run again in the future. This season will include at least two home competitions for fans to cheer on the Betties—a Brew Week-themed bout in July and a Halloween-themed bout in October.
Full details about The Shamrock Showdown can be found on Athens Ohio Roller Derby’s Facebook page, as well as their website, aord.org.
