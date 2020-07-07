Family Storytime (virtual program)
Enjoy stories, songs, and play with members of the libraries' Youth Services Team. These online story times will be posted at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the Athens County Public Libraries' Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Books Alive: Activities Inspired by Books (Virtual Program Series)
Primary tabsUpcoming
Youth Services Librarian Lia will read a children's book virtually, and then demonstrate a crafting or cooking project related to that book. Posted on ACPL's YouTube page and Facebook page on Fridays at 10 a.m., and available to access in both places after. Runs through July.
Virtual Jackbox Game Night
Join us online via Google Meet for a few hours of Jackbox party Games. All you need to play is a computer, tablet, or phone. Register events/MyACPL.org, and you will receive a link to participate via Google Meet an hour before the program begins. Ages 13 and up. Wednesday, July 8 from 4-6 p.m. Preregistration required at https://events.myacpl.org/events/virtual-jackbox-game-night.
Live Healthy Appalachia with the Library (Virtual Event)
Ready to try something new? Work up an appetite with Live Healthy Appalachia this summer! Practice cooking skills and explore new ingredients. Registration required at https://events.myacpl.org/events/live-healthy-appalachia-library-virtual-event. Free ingredients will be available for pick up at the Plains Public Library prior to the programs so you can follow along at home. More information on when pick up will be available will be sent to the email address used to register. Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 4 p.m. on June 29 and 2 p.m. on July 9.
Nature Stories (Virtual Event)
Julie Gee will show you how to make your own nature journal, then venture outside to discover the stories happening all around you. Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on July 16.
Jackbox Game Night. via Discord
Join us online via Discord for a few hours of Jackbox party Games.All you need to play is a computer, tablet, or phone. Ages 13 and up. Just check out the attached pdf for Discord instructions at https://events.myacpl.org/events/jackbox-game-night-discord
Reducing Your Carbon Footprint - Virtual Program
Join Beth Clodfelter on Facebook Live as she talks about ways that you can reduce your carbon footprint and why it's so important. Access this virtual event online. This live program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on July 25
Found Sounds: Make Your Own Sound Effects (Virtual Event)
The Caravan retells a classic story with the help of some classic effects, then you help us create a brand new story! This found percussion workshop teaches you how to make sound effects out of household objects and encourages you to create your own.
Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 4 p.m. on July 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.