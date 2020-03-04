Getting to Know Ohio Wildlife
March 5, 7-8 p.m., Athens library
Are coyotes dangerous? Where are bears found? Are bobcats making a come-back? How do you identify different birds of prey? These are the sorts of questions and topics that will be covered by this overview of Ohio’s zoological landscape. Guest presenter is Mark Basinger, Wildlife Officer for Athens County, with ODNR’s Division of Wildlife.
Music Jam Session with Cathy Cook
March 9, 4-6 p.m., Coolville Public Library.
Love to play music? Love to sing? Bring yourself and your instrument to the library and join in a jam session led by local singer-songwriter, Cathy Cook. Happening monthly through May.
Meet Oskar Schindler
March 9, 5:30-6:30pm, Nelsonville library
2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps. Experienced performer Ken Hammontree joins us as Oskar Schindler (1908-1974), sharing how this German businessman and member of the Nazi party was instrumental in saving 1,300 Jews from the Holocaust.
Musical Story Hour
Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon, Chauncey library
A time to read, play, and sing together every Friday, we’ll try out songs by Woody Guthrie (plus other easy, family-friendly tunes) with local librarian and musician, Tessa. Rhythm instruments provided.
Spring Bike Maintenance
March 17 3:30-5:30 p.m., Chauncey library
Is your bike ready for warmer weather? Learn how to clean your chain, adjust your brakes, or change a flat tire with Joe Burdock from ShadeTree Bike Works. Some supplies provided, and we’ll do our best to send everyone home with a safe and working bike, ready for spring rides!
Public Libraries Board Meeting
March 17, 4-5 p.m., Nelsonville library
Open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment.
Movie & Lunch/ BFG (Big Friendly Giant)
March 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Plains library
Adults are invited to join us for lunch and a viewing of a Roald Dahl classic directed by Steven Spielberg. Free. Rated PG.
Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
March 18 from 4-8 p.m., Athens library
Did you know less than 10 percent of the editors of Wikipedia are women? You’re invited to a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon to be part of an annual campaign to improve, edit, and add content to articles about women-identified artists--including our local artists! We’ll provide the space, a few laptops, help with Wikipedia editing, and (of course) snacks. Drop in to help! Bring your laptop, power cord and ideas for entries that need updating or creation.
Behind the Scenes with Tantrum Theater
March 18, 7-8 p.m., Athens library
Join us as we get the inside scoop on Ohio University’s professional theater and its upcoming performances. Learn about Objects in the Mirror, an acclaimed new play by local playwright Charles Smith, coming to the stage April 2-4 and 8-11. Meet producer Josh Coy, director Allen Gilmore, playwright Charles Smith, and two of the acclaimed actors from the professional cast during this special preview. Free and open to the public.
Happy Anniversary Beethoven: A Piano Soirée
March 19, 7-8 p.m., Athens library
In celebration of the 250th anniversary year of Beethoven’s birth, talented performance students from Ohio University’s School of Music will introduce and play their favorite pieces by one of the greatest composers in classical music. Sponsored by the Ohio University Chapter of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA).
The Digital Sideshow
March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nelsonville library
Come to the Nelsonville library for a day of digital art exhibits including Virtual Reality, Interactive Projection, Augmented Reality, and loads more. Family friendly and absolutely free. More info atthedigitalsideshow.com.
Gentle Chair Yoga
March 24 10:30-11:30 a.m., Coolville library
Join COMCorps member Jordyn as they instruct a gentle chair yoga class. Stretch, strengthen, lengthen, open your heart, and melt onto your mat for an hour. Chairs will be provided; other props are not required but are encouraged if they will be helpful. For adults and ages 50+. Tuesdays through April. Email comcorps@myacpl.org with questions. Registration online or in person appreciated.
