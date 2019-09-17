Athens Public Transit has announced that all lines will be free for everyone on Friday, Oct. 4 in support of the Athens Area Stand Down event.
The Athens Area Stand Down is a community-based day designed to help homeless community members and veterans "to provide those without a home the resources they need to address their problems and rebuild their lives." This event will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds with numerous local and state organizations partnering together to provide service information, donations, and a helping hand. To learn more about Athens Area Stand Down, visit www.athensareastanddown.org.
In addition to APT being free, travel training and other transportation options are available for residents across the county to attend the Athens Area Stand Down event. For assistance, contact Jessie Schmitzer, Athens County mobility manager, at 740-594-8499 or at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org. Maps of the entire Athens Public Transit system can be found at www.athenstransit.org.
