Athens Public Transit resumes Saturday service May 7, 2022

Effective today, May 7, Athens Public Transit will resume its Saturday Service.

Also, effective May 9, the bus line will resume services to Line 5.

A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.

For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP's programs, please call Valerie Keeney, Public Relations Coordinator at (740) 767-4500 or email valerie.keeney@hapcap.org.
