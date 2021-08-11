Last month, local grassroots group Athens ReThink Plastics (ARP) collaborated with the Athens County Public Libraries to promote the annual Sierra Club Ohio Plastic Free July.
Amy Draper, ACPL librarian, assisted in coordinating all seven local library branches as they handed out reusable bags, posted Plastic Free July calendars and put up displays with suggestions to reduce the use of plastics in our lives. Athens ReThink Plastics supplied the library branches with 550 bags to encourage library patrons to use reusable bags.
Each upcycled feedbag – sewn by 16 community sewers – is estimated to replace 700 single-use plastic bags. Six “sew-ins” were held in early summer during which people learned how to convert feedbags into durable shopping bags.
Library patrons were encouraged to participate in a raffle to win prizes from local businesses. Participants took the Plastic Free July Challenge, pledging how they would reduce their use of plastic. Some vowed to decrease plastic use by reducing “use of plastic water bottles,” using “less plastic purchases and plastic wrap,” “taking my new tote to the store,” and using “reusable bottles, eating local (produce), home-grown products and (doing) composting.”
Sixteen local businesses donated items and gift certificates to the drawing, held Aug. 5 at the Athens Public Library. Athens Mayor Steve Patterson performed the honor of randomly selecting 14 winners.
By partnering on the project, Athens area businesses stated their support in reducing single-use plastics. Many businesses with a history of sustainability and support for local producers joined the team, including Village Bakery, The Farmacy, Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming, and Kindred Market. Both Passion Works and the Athens Photo Project famously recycle materials in their art.
C&E Hardware made a concerted effort to gift something useful and not made of plastic. Spices of Life Gourmet Coffee in The Plains confirmed that they do not use plastic or Styrofoam “to-go” containers. White's Mill contributed many sustainable products such as walnut husk scrubbers, bees-wax food wraps. Shrivers Pharmacy stands out in stocking many locally made products.
Athens ReThink Plastics is a group concerned with the adverse health and environmental impacts of the production, consumption and disposal of plastics. While plastics have made life easier and cheaper in many ways, 91% of plastics are never recycled, according to the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act (BFFPPA) of 2021. Plastic bags are used for an average of 12 minutes but can last for more than 500 years (BeyondPlastics.org).
“We hope your plastic-free journey continues," said Sierra Club Ohio representatives Elissa Yoder Mann and Emily Obringer. "We hope to have provided you with tools and information to help make your lifestyle transition a success, and remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
To read more about the work of Athens ReThink Plastics, check out the group’s Facebook page. The group will also have a booth at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival near Albany next month.
Athens ReThink Plastics thanks everyone who participated in our drawing, the Athens County Public Libraries, local businesses and the Sierra Club Ohio. We continue to encourage everyone in the community to reduce their use of plastics every day!
For more information, please contact Melanie Moynan-Smith at mmoynan54@gmail.com. For information about the Sierra Club Ohio Past Plastic email group, please contact Emily Obringer at emily.obringer@sierraclub.org.
