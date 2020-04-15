Everyone is trying to think and stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic. To uplift spirits, Athens Superintendent Tom Gibbs and Athletic Director Rick Guimond created a virtual spirit week using the hashtag #InThisTogetherBulldogs to encourage students to stay connected during these trying times.
“It’s tough to keep in contact with our kids as well as our student-athletes so this was an opportunity to provide some way to engage and give them something to look forward to,” Guimond said.
From April 6-10, each day of the virtual spirit week had its own theme and students sent photos that were featured on the various Athens schools’ and athletic teams’ social media accounts.
“Meal Monday. Tuesday was talent Tuesday. Whisker Wednesday was neat to get to see some pets. Thankful Thursday was neat because obviously a lot to be thankful for in these trying times. Friday and Saturday were similar in terms of spotlight days,” Guimond said.
Guimound was extremely pleased with the response.
“It was very heartwarming and interesting to see all the posts and ideas that people came up with and how they applied the theme to that day to what they were thinking about.”
Guimound plans to have a new theme for this upcoming week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.