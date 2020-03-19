The multipurpose senior center in Athens operated by United Seniors has closed. All on-site programs and services are canceled, and will remain canceled until the Health Department determines that it is safe for persons 60 or older to return to group settings.
For transportation, seniors are asked to contact Athens OnDemand at 740-597-2404 or www.athensondemand.com.
For questions regarding Medicare and insurance, Lewis asked seniors to call 740-541-5422 or email bjhixen@gmail.com. Only telephone and email consultation can be provided, no face-to-face appointments until further notice.
The Lucky Number Auction, the primary fundraiser for United Seniors, planned for April 4, will be postponed. The new date will be determined once it is safe for group gatherings.
Please continue to remain as active as you can, remember good hygiene, wash your hands and maintain social distance. Please shelter at home as much as possible. If you have a need, please feel free to call 740-594-3535 or 211 and senior center staff will look for the solution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.