Each year, the Athens Soil and Water Conservation District holds its tree and wildlife packet sale with proceeds from the sale used to hep fund conservation programs in the county.
This year, the sale will offer a large variety with packets of 25 seedlings of both deciduous and coniferous tree species. For those looking to plant a smaller number of trees, edible packets with two to five species and honey bee packets of four to five species are available.
The programs include youth educational activities and contests, scholarship programs and conservation workshops designed to educate the public about natural resource use.
Those interested in purchasing seedlings can visit www.athensswcd.org or call 740-797-9686 or 800-582-8890. Order deadline is Feb. 10.
