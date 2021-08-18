A welcome back celebration is being held at the Athens Walmart with Pepsi hosting a football toss along with raffles and merchandise giveaways. Coca-Cola will be giving out Monster Energy and Body Armor drinks. Conns Potato Chips, made right here in Zanesville, Ohio, will be passing out samples. Little Debbie, Nabisco and Heiner's Bread will also be giving out samples to new and returning students.
The lawn and garden area will be set for parents and students to find everything they need to get their college dorm ready for fall semester including futons, mattress covers, bedding, lamps and desks.
