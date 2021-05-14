Atomic Credit Union would like to congratulate all of the 2020/2021 high school graduates.
The purpose of the Atomic Credit Union scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to graduating high school seniors who wish to further their education. This year alone, Atomic has provided $26,000 in scholarship money to 52 students in Southeastern Ohio!
With that being said, we would like to congratulate the following Atomic Credit Union Scholarship recipients:
• Tri-County CTC – Erica Keels and Will Carter Buckley
• Logan High School – Ammryn Roberts, Henry Pierce and Jaelynn Boggess
• Jackson High School – Drake Gray, Eva Naugle, Jayden Webb, Kaeden Fulton, Madison Strawser and Ty Broermann
• Oak Hill High School – Alan McCain, Chloe McKenzie and Hallee Kisor
• Wellston High School – Brooklyn Mullins, Johnna Hamblin and Zachary Jeffries
• Pike County CTC – Ashtyn Rodgers, Caitlin Stokien, Destiney Jude, Hailey Carter, Jessica Rexroad and Jonathon Montgomery
• Piketon High School – Emma D’Amico, Kennidy Barker and Logan Maynard
• Waverly High School – Ethan Lawson, Ezekiel Brown and Lorena Moran
• Eastern High School – Andria Lester, Trenten Brown and Lauren Bevins
• Chillicothe High School – Abigail Pendell, Christopher Henson and Corrine Woods
• Huntington High School – Lincoln Grubb, Samantha Reed and Sydney Reed
• Pickaway-Ross CTC – McKenzie Doles-Payton
• Minford High School – Jesse Cantrell
• Notre Dame High School – Ethan Kammer
• Northwest High School – Carley McGlone and Ella Curtis
• South Webster Jr./Sr. High School – Christopher Dean, Maecee Johnson and Rylee Hagen
• Valley High School – Blake Wood, Natalie Buckle and Rylee Morrow
All scholarship recipients must send their proof of enrollment to Marketing Manager, Lindsey Denney, via email at ldenney@atomiccu.com.
