The Atomic Credit Union recently held its annual school supply drive. Due to donations from the community, Atomic Credit Union was able to donate supplies to Federal Hocking Schools. The credit union hosts a school supply drive each July.
Atomic Credit Union serves 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 40 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.
