Every year, members of our communities suffer through the cold and struggle to stay warm during the winter months. But we can all make a difference!!
We are pleased to inform you of our annual coat drive, beginning Oct. 1st and running through Saturday, Oct. 30th. As in year's past, all donated items will stay local.
We will accept donations of new or gently used outerwear, included but not limited to: coats, hats, gloves, scarves and socks for both children and adults!
At the end of the day Monday, Nov. 1st, we will gather all donated items and, throughout the week, hand deliver them to local charities, shelters, schools, etc.
You can make your donation at any of our branch locations.
There will be a tote placed in all of our lobbies where you can drop your donated items.
Thank you in advance for helping to keep our communities warm!!
