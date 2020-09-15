Atomic Credit Union will once again be holding its annual coat drive. The event will begin Oct. 1 and will run through Saturday, Oct. 31. Items requested include, but are not limited to, coats, hats, gloves and mittens, and scarves for adults and children. They would like to remind the public that all donations stay local.

The public may donate their new or gently used items at any of the 13 branch locations in Athens, Beaver, Chillicothe, Jackson, Logan, Lucasville, Minford, Oak Hill, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, Wellston and Wheelersburg. Branch hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

