Atomic Credit Union will once again be holding its annual coat drive. The event will begin Oct. 1 and will run through Saturday, Oct. 31. Items requested include, but are not limited to, coats, hats, gloves and mittens, and scarves for adults and children. They would like to remind the public that all donations stay local.
The public may donate their new or gently used items at any of the 13 branch locations in Athens, Beaver, Chillicothe, Jackson, Logan, Lucasville, Minford, Oak Hill, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, Wellston and Wheelersburg. Branch hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.