Family Storytime (virtual program)
Enjoy stories, songs, and play with us!
These online storytimes will be posted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 on the libraries' Facebook page and on our YouTube channel.
Connected? Digital Inequities in Appalachian Ohio
The current state of the world has significantly increased our reliance on the internet and heightened the stakes of the digital divide, especially in our region of the country. Join us via Zoom for a panel of researchers, parents, professors, teachers, and public librarians who will explore research on digital access issues, the role of libraries, and real-life experience working and learning online in the Appalachian Ohio region.
Thursday, Aug. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Register at: https://bit.ly/Connected-Register
Making Suncatchers with Lisa (Virtual)
Join Ms. Lisa from our Coolville library as she shows you a fun and easy way to make beautiful sun-catchers from everyday home items that you may already have!
Thursday, Aug. 13, noon to 12:30 p.m. on the Library's Facebook page.
