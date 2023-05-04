Fran DeWine (from left), Gov. Mike DeWine, and author Mark M. Dean pose together on April 22 at the 2023 Ohioana Book Festival, in the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Dean and Kathy S. Elasky (not pictured), both from Athens County, signed copies of their books, published by Monday Creek Publishing, during the festival.
COLUMBUS — Two Athens County authors participated in the 2023 Ohioana Book Festival, held April 22 at Columbus Metropolitan Library.
Monday Creek Publishing authors Mark M. Dean and Kathy S. Elasky signed copies of their new books, "Poetic Justice" and "Pudgy the Brave: How Pudgy Got His Name," respectively.
Dean showcased his new poetry collection "Poetic Justice," along with other titles including "The Adventures of Coal & Andy: Charlie the Catfish," "Doggy Deck Day" and "Fancy Flowers by Faye."
Dean, an author, lyricist and poet, credits his 20 years of military service, along with living in ten states from Rhode Island to Arizona and living and traveling abroad, to providing insight into the importance of bonding through stories, songs and poems.
Children’s literature author Kathy S. Elasky signed her new book "Pudgy the Brave: How Pudgy Got His Name," the second book in the Pudgy Possum series.
Elasky is a retired teacher/counselor. She lives on a small farm with her husband and animals. She loves her family, church activities, nature, reading, crafting of all sorts, and, of course, writing.
Both authors are available for school visits, book clubs and signing events. Books are available online at Barnes & Noble, locally at Little Professor Book Center, White’s Mill, Lake Hope Lodge, and where fine books are sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.