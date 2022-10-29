LOGAN — In 1970, then President Richard M. Nixon proclaimed that every October be designated, Country Music Month. In honor of Nixon’s historic decision, The Athens Messenger would like to spotlight the local band, Flatbed Cadillac, whose music celebrates the roots of this truly original American art form.
Logan resident, Ron Forrest, plays lead guitar for Flatbed Cadillac. He and his fellow bandmates, bassist, Rick Lamb, rhythm guitarist, Alan Shumaker, drummer, Gary Cruse and lead vocalist, Walt Crihfield, have been playing music together three years.
Forrest explained, “We’re all local musicians who have been around playing in various bands in the area for years. So, we just decided to get together and give this band a shot.”
He describes the music they play as “a mix of classic country, Americana and rock.” Collectively, some the band members musical influences range from early country music pioneers like,Ray Price and Merle Haggard, to more more recent artists like, Steve Earl and George Straight.
On a personal note, Forrest’s personal musical heroes were famed steal guitarist, John Huey, and 80’s heavy metal bands.
As for Forrest’s definition of country music, he maintains that, “It’s the kind of music you really have to listen to to understand.” He continued, “Country music has the unique ability to tell a story that will have an impact on the listener.”
Forrest added, “Whether the songs are about drinking, divorce or something more upbeat, there’s always something in a country song that almost everyone can relate to.”
Although he’s been playing the guitar since he was 16, Forrest developed a taste for country music while growing up and listening to his father’s band. He described how, “when you grow up around a band the whole family kind of gets involved. In fact, many of the bands in the area are made up of family members.”
At the moment, the members of Flatbed Cadillac have no plans to put out a CD or make a music video. In turn, the band is content playing at local bars, private clubs and events-like the annual Diamond Music Festival that’s held at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse on Blosser Road in Logan every July.
Forrest specified that the band especially looks forward to playing at the DMF. He explained how, “Since all the musicians that play there all know each, i guess you could say that the Diamond Festival is like our family reunion.”
He also credits Insea Sound Shop & Music Studio, owner, and Diamond Music Festival creator, Nick Collura, with helping local musicians connect with one another. Forrest stated, “In one way or another, we’ve met through Nick.”
Located at 17616 Haydenville Road in Nelsonville, Insea Sound Shop & Music Studio sells musical instruments, music equipment and also has a recording studio. For more information on the store call 740-753-4784.
What are the band’s chief sources of inspiration? Forrest shared, “Living in this area has a lot to do with the music we make. Around here there’s a brotherhood of musicians and we all stick together. We all love making music. But, the main thing is that-regardless of which direction the band goes-it’s more important that we all remain friends.”
So which direction does Forrest see country music heading? He replied, “I think it’s headed in a more traditional direction. The pop/country phase seems to be over. So, I’ll be happy to see the music get back to it’s roots.”
Flatbed Cadillac currently has 429 followers on their official Facebook page.
To find out more information about booking Flatbed Cadillac for a festival or event call 740-418-2810.
