Barbara Conover was awarded the 2021 Athena Award during a virtual recognition ceremony in recognition of the work she has done for the disabled community in Athens County.
She was nominated by Joyce Lewis, executive director, United Seniors of Athens County. Friend Mary Lewis and Athens Township Trustee Steven Pierson wrote letters of support.
Barbara Conover has served the Athens disability community for 30 years. As a graduate of Athens High School and Ohio University, she has made this community her home and worked tirelessly to enhance the lives of everyone in the community — most importantly— our disabled residents of all ages. She has sat on many commissions, panels, committees and professional associations, always championing the cause of accessibility and inclusion.
The majority of her professional life has been spent providing affordable, accessible housing options as director of Three Rivers Housing Corporation for over 20 years. As a NeighborWorks America consultant, she provides expertise in Americans with Disability Act and fair housing compliance, universal design and aging in place. Additionally, her career path has allowed her to offer strong knowledge of services for the disabled in the older adult network.
During her time as director of the Athens Village, she promoted programs for falls prevention, home safety assessments and establishing a nurse advocate program. She is certified as a leader/instructor in various programs offering fitness and self-management coaching. She was instrumental in assisting United Seniors of Athens County in establishing an evidence-based program, Athens County Cares, in partnership with the Benjamin Rose Institute in Cleveland, Ohio, to provide care consultation — a coaching program to assist persons in accessing needed community resources and establishing a dementia inclusive community in Athens County. As her career path has moved from the traditional non-profit service world, she continues to find ways to assist the disabled and vulnerable of our community in her volunteer endeavors.
Upon receiving the Award presented by Commissioner Emerita Berry Dilley, Conover expressed her appreciation. “I am so grateful for the work the City is doing on behalf of people with disabilities and thank everyone for this honor.”
A new award, created by Athens artist and Ohio University graduate Luke Hawk, was revealed during the ceremony and will be sued for the next six years of awards. Hawk collaborated with Commissioner Merita Berry Dilley to develop the award, which incorporates imagery for the Greek Goddess Athena, the city's namesake.
“Our Athena,” Dilley explains, “is a different being reflecting our time and place. Our Athena is a visionary. She celebrates uniqueness. She recognizes inequities. She sees possibilities. She fights for justice; she delights in who we are. And she loves the Athens Community.”
"My first idea was an owl and I was juxtaposing it as I was grappling with my other work. However, the idea felt stagnant and needed movement," said Hawk. "After 11 or 12 iterations, and great discussions with Ms. Dilley, I evolved to wood, clay, and ceramics, and the flow of a wing with glaze. After listening to Ms. Dilley’s vision for the physical award, I looked at the characteristics of Athena, focused on the inspiration around me, made adjustments, and produced a really good award."
The Athena Award, the only award given by the City, was created by the Commission on Disabilities in 2015 to recognize those providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the Athens community. Nominations can be made each year through Sept. 1. For more information about Commission meetings or to become involved with the work of the Commission, email: disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
