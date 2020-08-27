Hocking Valley Bank is happy to announce that Lindsey Barnhouse has joined their team as a loan officer. An experienced community banker with 20 years in the industry, Barnhouse is passionate about helping customers find solutions and building relationships.
“We are delighted to welcome Lindsey, an Athens County native, to our team,” said Hocking Valley President and CEO Tammy Bobo. “Her deep roots in the community, coupled with our own, provide the perfect blend in understanding the communities we serve. Lindsey’s experience, as well as her dedication for helping others, will serve Hocking Valley Bank, and most importantly our customers, well.”
Barnhouse lives in Albany with her husband, Eric and children, Carlee, Zachary and Corbin. She enjoys supporting youth sports and stays active with her family camping, boating, and kayaking.
