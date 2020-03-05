The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club met on Feb. 16. It welcomed new and old members at the first meeting of the year. The club also discussed completing enrollments and elected new officers for 2020.

President- Briley Ashcraft

Vice President- Kitty Gambill

Secretary- Bree Sowers

Treasurer- Bryce Sowers

News Reporter- Raegan West

Historian- Marley Christman

At the next meeting the club will decide what fundraisers and community service projects it will do for the year.

