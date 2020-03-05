The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club met on Feb. 16. It welcomed new and old members at the first meeting of the year. The club also discussed completing enrollments and elected new officers for 2020.
President- Briley Ashcraft
Vice President- Kitty Gambill
Secretary- Bree Sowers
Treasurer- Bryce Sowers
News Reporter- Raegan West
Historian- Marley Christman
At the next meeting the club will decide what fundraisers and community service projects it will do for the year.
