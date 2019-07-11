The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club met on July 7. Advisers are Teresa Tedrow and Jill Christman. The club reporter is Kristopher Wickmann.

Activities at the meeting included:

  • Demonstration given by Jonathan Bruch on swine.
  • Food, Still and Cake projects had mock interviews.
  • Members discussed preparing buyer letters and posters for the fair.
  • Members also brain stormed ideas for the club booth and float.
  • Planned Activities (include planned tours, community projects, trips, etc.)

Next meeting will be July 21 at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Car wash is scheduled for July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church.

