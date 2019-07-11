The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club met on July 7. Advisers are Teresa Tedrow and Jill Christman. The club reporter is Kristopher Wickmann.
Activities at the meeting included:
- Demonstration given by Jonathan Bruch on swine.
- Food, Still and Cake projects had mock interviews.
- Members discussed preparing buyer letters and posters for the fair.
- Members also brain stormed ideas for the club booth and float.
- Planned Activities (include planned tours, community projects, trips, etc.)
Next meeting will be July 21 at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Car wash is scheduled for July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.