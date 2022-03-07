The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club voted at their Feb. 20, 2022 meeting for club officers. Reagan West was installed as president, Kitty Gambill as vice president, Marley Christman as secretary, Briley Ashcroft as treasurer and Brantley Christman as news reporter. All club members will serve as historians.
