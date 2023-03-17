Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club celebrates 4-H Week Submitted Report Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club met March 5.During their meeting, the members made posters for 4-H Week, which was celebrated March 5-11.They also discussed quality assurance dates — March 30, April 4, April 8, April 17 and May 13.Projects books were passed out.The group's community project will be putting items in area blessing boxes. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agriculture Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now AFSCME 1699 members reject OU proposed contract twice, negotiations ongoing School closings, snow emergency update Ordinance would prohibit single-use plastic bags Lori Stewart Gonzalez makes her case for the Ohio University presidency 'Avi' Mukherjee makes his case for the OU presidency Trending Recipes
