The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club met on March 1. At the meeting, the club conducted an installation ceremony for the 2020 club officers. The club will be selling pepperoni rollers to raise funds for our club activities this year. They are collecting lids for a bench that will be placed at the fairgrounds as a community service project. Club members will accept most plastic lids such as milk jugs, toothpaste, flip tops, and pop bottles. The club will be planting flowers at the fairgrounds and a couple different places as an additional community service project. The club also received its project books for the year and split into groups to learn more about each other by learning four facts about each member.
- Sunday Creek Valley Water District meeting to be held March 20
- Dairy Barn Arts Center announces closure
- Athens County Auditor's office still open
- Athens County Veteran Service Office closed; services changed
- Athens Sheriff's Office accepting concealed carry applications
- Nelsonville cancels committee meetings
- Carthage Twp. beginning of year business decided
- Athens County Children Services cancels monthly meeting
