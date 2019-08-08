Olivia Bean and her 8-year-old chocolate Lab, Bellatrix, won the High Point Award at the 2019 Athens County Fair Dog Show held July 22. Olivia and Bellatrix placed 1st in Obedience Novice B class, 1st in Rally Intermediate A class and 2nd in Senior Showmanship.
Olivia's 4-year-old Yellow Lab, Louis, placed 1st in Obedience Novice A, while Spencer, a 1-year-old Rescue Collie/Husky Mix, placed 1st in Rally B.
