TIFFIN, OH – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 422 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean's list. Included on the list is Olivia Bean, a sophomore Psychology major from Athens, OH.
According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean's list.
