Emmy Beck-Aden, 18, of Athens won three Clock Trophies and four Outstanding of the Day Awards at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. The Clock Trophy is awarded to the first place winner and Outstanding of the Day Awards recognize the top 20 percent in each category.
Beck-Aden won the Clock Trophy and Outstanding of the Day in the Senior Division of the Ohio 4-H Health and Safety Speaking contest. Her speech focused on the danger of germs on public touchscreens (such as used to order fast food or check in for a flight). She earned a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for her award-winning speech.
Beck-Aden also won the Clock Trophy and Outstanding of the Day in Leadership Master during Leadership Day at the Ohio State Fair. Her project highlighted her coordination of youth advocacy and outreach efforts across the state as well as her service as 2018-2020 Youth At-Large Member of the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board and 2018-2019 Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council President.
Beck-Aden achieved her third Clock Trophy and Outstanding of the Day Award with her promotional infomercial, “4-H is Opportunity.” The infomercial will be used in Athens County to promote participation in 4-H. The infomercial was also awarded the People’s Choice Award, voted on by viewers at the 2019 Ohio State Fair.
She also earned Outstanding of the Day in her Food and Nutrition project, Star-Spangled Food. Beck-Aden is in her final year of 4-H, and she is the current President of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club in Athens.
