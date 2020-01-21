Emmy Beck-Aden was inducted into the High Point University chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, the national honor society for first-year students, during fall semester. Beck-Aden also achieved Dean’s List for fall semester, with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Beck-Aden is a sophomore at HPU, majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship, with minors in Marketing and Political Science. She is a 2018 Athens High School graduate.

