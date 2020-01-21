Emmy Beck-Aden was inducted into the High Point University chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, the national honor society for first-year students, during fall semester. Beck-Aden also achieved Dean’s List for fall semester, with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Beck-Aden is a sophomore at HPU, majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship, with minors in Marketing and Political Science. She is a 2018 Athens High School graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.