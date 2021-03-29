Emmy Beck-Aden was selected as a 2021 Junior Marshall at High Point University. As one of the 30 students with the highest overall grade point average in the HPU Class of 2022, she will assist in escorting the HPU Class of 2021 during the Spring commencement ceremony.
Beck-Aden has been named to Dean’s List each semester during her time at High Point University. She is a junior at HPU, majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship with minors in Political Science and Marketing.
Beck-Aden is a 2018 graduate of Athens High School. Her parents are Christie Beck and Roger Aden.
