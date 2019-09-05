Emmy Beck-Aden, 18, recently completed her term as the 2018-2019 president of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. In this role, she worked with 4-Hers from across Ohio to promote 4-H and to develop opportunities for 4-Hers to learn, lead, and serve their communities. Beck-Aden has been selected to continue with the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council as junior advisor for 2019-2020. Her responsibilities will include chairing the committee charged with planning the Ohio 4-H Teen Luncheon at the 2020 Ohio 4-H Convention and serving as a mentor to Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council members.
Beck-Aden is the daughter of Roger Aden and Christie Beck of Athens. She is president of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club and a sophomore at High Point University, majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship with minors in Marketing and Political Science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.