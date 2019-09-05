Emmy Beck-Aden, 18, recently completed her term as the 2018-2019 president of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. In this role, she worked with 4-Hers from across Ohio to promote 4-H and to develop opportunities for 4-Hers to learn, lead, and serve their communities. Beck-Aden has been selected to continue with the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council as junior advisor for 2019-2020. Her responsibilities will include chairing the committee charged with planning the Ohio 4-H Teen Luncheon at the 2020 Ohio 4-H Convention and serving as a mentor to Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council members.

Beck-Aden is the daughter of Roger Aden and Christie Beck of Athens. She is president of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club and a sophomore at High Point University, majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship with minors in Marketing and Political Science.

