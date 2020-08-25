Beck-Aden

Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden

Although the Ohio State Fair could not take place this year due to COVID-19, 4-H dog exhibitors from across the state had two opportunities for virtual competition during the dates when the OSF Dog Show would have been held.

The Paw Pals 4-H Club from Brown County hosted its 5th virtual dog show of the summer in early August, and Lucky Fours 4-H Club member Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, 12, participated. At that show, Ellie-Kate and her dog, Buddy, placed 2nd in You and Your Dog, Junior; 2nd in Prenovice (Obedience); 3rd in Showmanship, Junior; and 4th in Rally Novice B.

The Ohio State 4-H office also offered virtual skillathon competitions during the usual state fair time frame. Ellie-Kate competed in the 2020 Ohio 4-H Dog Skillathon, placing 7th in the 11-year-old division, 12th out of all of the junior dog skillathon competitors (ages 8-11), and 14th out of all of the overall 2020 Dog Skillathon competitors (ages 8-18).

Ellie-Kate is the daughter of Christie Beck and Roger Aden, Athens.

