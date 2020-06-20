During the annual High Point University Honors Day, Emmy Beck-Aden, of Athens, received the 2019-2020 HPU Outstanding Sophomore Award, the Media Fellows Program Junior Leadership Award, and the Resident Assistant of the Year Award for her residential community. She was also named to the Dean’s List for both semesters during this academic year.
At High Point University, Beck-Aden was recently elected as Student Government Association Vice-President/Speaker of the Senate, and she serves as a Student Justice, School of Communication Advisory Board member, and Director of News for HPU Vision. She is majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship, with minors in Political Science and Marketing.
Beck-Aden is a 2018 graduate of Athens High School and the daughter of Christie Beck and Roger Aden.
