Emmy Beck-Aden, 18, has been selected as one of two High Point University Extraordinary Leaders for the month of September 2019 based on her commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service to the HPU community. She is the first sophomore in the past five years to achieve this prestigious campus recognition.

Emmy is active in the Student Government Association as an officer for the Class of 2022. Additionally, she serves as a Student Justice, a member of the Media Fellows Advisory Board, Vice-President of the Campus Activities Team, and a Resident Assistant in her residence hall.

An Honors Scholar and Media Fellow, Beck-Aden is majoring in Media Production and Entrepreneurship, with minors in Marketing and Political Science. The daughter of Roger Aden and Christie Beck, she is a 2018 graduate of Athens High School.

Load comments