Breeding

Grand Champion — Austin Hastings with Shade Livestock, Jr. Heifer Calf

Reserve Champion — Shawn Fulton with Showstoppers, Jr. Yearling Heifer

Showmanship

Senior — Ben Sanders

Intermediate

1st — Breanna Hastings

2nd — David Washburn

3rd — Abby Sanders

4th — Brayden Marcum

Junior

1st — Presley Teel

2nd — Raegan West

3rd — Maddie Brookins

4th — Shawn Fulton

Senior Novice

1st — Tiffany Reasoner

2nd — Kara Meeks

3rd — Abigail Casto

4th — Isabella Sayers

Junior Novice

1st — Bobby Keirns

2nd — Riley Abfall

3rd — Keaton marcum

4th — Austin Hasting

5th — Kitty Gumbill

Pro

1st — Halee Robinson

2nd — Jordan Marcum

3rd — Breanna Hastings

4th — Presley teel

5th — Tiffany Reasoner

