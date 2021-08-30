Breeding
Grand Champion — Austin Hastings with Shade Livestock, Jr. Heifer Calf
Reserve Champion — Shawn Fulton with Showstoppers, Jr. Yearling Heifer
Showmanship
Senior — Ben Sanders
Intermediate
1st — Breanna Hastings
2nd — David Washburn
3rd — Abby Sanders
4th — Brayden Marcum
Junior
1st — Presley Teel
2nd — Raegan West
3rd — Maddie Brookins
4th — Shawn Fulton
Senior Novice
1st — Tiffany Reasoner
2nd — Kara Meeks
3rd — Abigail Casto
4th — Isabella Sayers
Junior Novice
1st — Bobby Keirns
2nd — Riley Abfall
3rd — Keaton marcum
4th — Austin Hasting
5th — Kitty Gumbill
Pro
1st — Halee Robinson
2nd — Jordan Marcum
3rd — Breanna Hastings
4th — Presley teel
5th — Tiffany Reasoner
