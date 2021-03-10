“If it wasn’t for the Red Cross, who knows where I would be today.” These are the words of Ben Geary, long time manager of several movie theaters in Southeast Ohio, including the Athena and Varsity Theaters on Court Street. Movie theatergoers in Athens, between 1948 and 1970, would make small talk with this nice looking man with a slight French accent. Only a few knew about his close calls with danger and his time with the Free French Army during World War II.
Geary was a teenager going to school in Southern France in 1940. At this point in the war Italy, Spain, and Germany were working together and making a special effort to stop Frenchmen from escaping France to fight against the Axis forces. The Germans were taking over the southern part of France. They Geary's school alone for a while, then, decided to force all the teenage boys to go to Germany and work in their factories. Geary heard tell of this plan and tried to escape. He didn’t get far.
He was captured by the Spanish border patrol and put in jail with 14 other boys all in one tiny room. They were there for two months. Without any explanation, one beautiful morning, they were freed. They later found out the American Red Cross, working with the Geneva Conference had traded the boys’ lives for several sacks of wheat. Yes, the Red Cross somehow convinced the powers that be, that putting food on the table was more important than keeping these boys in jail.
They let the boys free and our boy Geary, found his way to join the Free French Army in Tangiers, Morocco in North Africa. From there, he fought in the battle of El Alamein against the forces of General Rommel. Later he was able to come to America to train to be a pilot. Then back to the war, where he flew 45 missions with the U.S. Ninth Air Force.
Geary married an American girl he had met during bomber pilot training in Shreveport, LA. He came to Athens and started a career in movie management. During the 1950s the theaters played endless war movies about WWII, he didn’t have to watch them – he had lived them.
If anyone has any comments or memories of Ben Geary, please email me and I will at it to my notes. John Halley; jhalley@athensmessenger.com
