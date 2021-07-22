Two Athens County students have been placed on the Dean's List at Berea College for the spring 2021 semester.
Lyndsey Sigman, of Albany, and Brianna Ward, of Coolville, both made the list. Requirements to be named include a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, the equivalent to 16 semester hours.
The college, located in Berea, KY, was the first interracial and coeducational college in the southern United States. Administration focuses on admitting academically promising students, mostly from Appalachia, who have limited economic resources.
Students attending this college are required to work ten hours or more a week in order to earn funds for books, room and board.
